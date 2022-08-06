Banco Santander S.A. Has $9.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44.

Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

