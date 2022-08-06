Banco Santander S.A. Invests $9.43 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

