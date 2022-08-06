Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 25,879 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 656.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,217,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $150.61.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

