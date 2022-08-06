Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $65.04 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.04 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00007968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

