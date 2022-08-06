Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 7,700 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

