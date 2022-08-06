Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

