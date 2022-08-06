Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

