Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

