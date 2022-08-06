Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox Stock Down 1.8 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.42%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

