Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $56.65 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

