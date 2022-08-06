Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

