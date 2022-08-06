Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,445.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $16,445.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 125.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00636204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

