Barclays Increases Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 690

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 690 ($8.45) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 685 ($8.39) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 656.60 ($8.05).

Informa Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.16) on Friday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($7.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567.32. The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,684.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Informa Cuts Dividend

About Informa

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

