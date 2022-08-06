BCE Inc. (BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on October 15th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.719 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

BCE has a payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.27 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

