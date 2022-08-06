BCE Inc. (BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on October 15th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.719 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

BCE has a payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $49.27 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Dividend History for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

