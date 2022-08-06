BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.54.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$63.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. BCE has a 12-month low of C$61.42 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

