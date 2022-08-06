Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Issues Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 3.5 %
BECN traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 706,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
