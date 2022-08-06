Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 3.5 %

BECN stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 706,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,929. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

