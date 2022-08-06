BeatzCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $36.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $59,492.25 and $36.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15,638.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00068194 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.