Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

