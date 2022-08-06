Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.85. 852,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

