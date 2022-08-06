Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.28-11.35 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,435 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

