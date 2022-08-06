Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.28-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion-$18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.63 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.28-11.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,635. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average is $256.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

