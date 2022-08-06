Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.28-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion to $18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.62 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $254.23. 1,040,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 56.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

