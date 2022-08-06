Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.28-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion to $18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.62 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.23. 1,040,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.22.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

