Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.28-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion to $18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.62 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

