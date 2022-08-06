Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.69) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of £215.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($1.91).

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

About Begbies Traynor Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

