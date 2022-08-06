Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $312.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.