Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

