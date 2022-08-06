Berenberg Bank Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 625

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.78) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.82) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.43) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

HSBC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 541.90 ($6.64) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.32 billion and a PE ratio of 967.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.15.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

