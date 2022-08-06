Berenberg Bank Raises Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target to €102.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €98.00 ($101.03) to €102.00 ($105.15) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($115.46) to €120.00 ($123.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($90.72) to €95.00 ($97.94) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ipsen from €117.00 ($120.62) to €102.00 ($105.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ipsen from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

