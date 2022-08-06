BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,541,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 632,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

