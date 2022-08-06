BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,611. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

