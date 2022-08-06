BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986,424. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

