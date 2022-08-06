BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.1 %

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.