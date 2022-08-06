BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.90. 340,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,181. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

