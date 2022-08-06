BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,027,849,000 after buying an additional 592,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,444. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $500.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.46 and a 200-day moving average of $499.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

