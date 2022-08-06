BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,378 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $67,874,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 410,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

