BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $695.93. 549,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

