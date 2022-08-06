BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,037 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.90. 340,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,181. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

