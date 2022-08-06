BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.27. 1,848,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

