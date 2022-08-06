BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

AFL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

