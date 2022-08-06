BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,313 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

