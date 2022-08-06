BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. 2,045,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,490. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.