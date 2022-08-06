BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

BCRX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 6,071,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

