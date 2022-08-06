BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.