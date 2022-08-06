Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.11% 6.66% 2.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of -1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 547 3323 3115 60 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 364.48%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.79 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 5.32

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

