Bitgear (GEAR) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 73.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $118,359.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 239.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015098 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitgear Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io.
Bitgear Coin Trading
