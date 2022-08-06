Bitspawn (SPWN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,537.00

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $426,559.22 and $2,537.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 20% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00668668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016068 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bitspawn
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
