BitWhite Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $43,399.64 and approximately $66,029.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

