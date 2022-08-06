BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.40. 117,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 184,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

